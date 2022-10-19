Rama Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashi that is kept in the Krishna Paksha of Kartika month of the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to pray for a peaceful life for their families. Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on October 21, Friday. Also called Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, Rama Ekadashi falls four days before the Diwali festival in India. People believe that they can get rid of their sins and attain salvation by worshipping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi. Reading the Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha is also known to bring good luck to the devotees as they get blessed by Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi on this fasting day. If you want to know more about the Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 date and significance, scroll down and take a look! Learn about the Shubh Muhurat Puja and Parana timings of the Ekadashi Vrat that falls before Deepavali.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Date

There are 24 Ekadashi in a year, with two Ekadashi Vrat being kept by devotees twice a month. Rama Ekadashi is the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha of Kartika month when people worship not just Lord Vishnu but also Goddess Lakshmi as she arrives to bless her kids with wealth, splendour and wisdom. Rama Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on October 21, Friday.

Rama Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat and Parana Timings

Rama Ekadashi 2022 - October 21, Friday

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:04 PM on October 20, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:22 PM on October 21, 2022

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Parana Time - 06:26 AM to 08:42 AM on October 22, 2022

Puja Vidhi for Rama Ekadashi

On Rama Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath before starting the rituals for Ekadashi Vrat. They light the lamp in front of the temple. After that, water or Ganga Jal is provided to Lord Vishnu who is known to eradicate all the sins from their lives. Special prayers are sung to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Bhog is offered to Lord Vishnu on Rama Ekadashi. Some people also believe in feeding Brahmins and making charitable donations on this day. Surya Grahan 2022 During Diwali Dos and Don’ts: From Sutak Timing to Puja Vidhi to Muhurat Coinciding With Govardhan Puja, Here’s How To Perform Rituals Auspiciously During Solar Eclipse

Significance of Rama Ekadashi 2022

The Rama Ekadashi Vrat begins after the sunset of Dashami Tithi. On Ekadashi day, people wake up early in the morning and light a lamp in front of the temple. They observe Ekadashi Vrat for the day. It is believed that keeping a fast on Rama Ekadashi erases all the wrongs and negativities from one's life. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise the following day, which is done with proper rules and rituals intact. Parana means breaking the fast, which is observed on the Dwadashi Tithi. Thus, keeping the Rama Ekadashi fast is known to bring happiness in one's life, as it is believed that devotees attain Moksha by the grace of Lord Vishnu on this fasting day.

