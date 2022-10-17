Diwali 2022 celebrations coincide with the observance of the last solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 and will be observed on October 24-25. Diwali is celebrated on Karthik Amavasya. The celebration of the main festivity of Diwali 2022 will begin on October 24, when the Amavasya Tithi begins and go on till October 25. However, the last solar eclipse of 2022 also falls on October 25. There are a lot of questions on the impact of the solar eclipse on Diwali 2022, dos and don’ts during Solar Eclipse 2022, how to stay safe during this time, rituals and Puja Muhurat for Diwali 2022 and more. Read on to more about Surya Grahan 2022. A Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25 Will Be Visible from Most Parts of India.

Significance of Solar Eclipse 2022 on Diwali Day

For starters, it is after 27 years that Diwali and Solar Eclipse have fallen on the same date. The Solar Eclipse on October 25 is a partial solar eclipse that is visible from parts of Europe, North-East Africa and West Asia. This is the second and last solar eclipse of the year. Like always, there are various dos and don’ts of Solar Eclipse that one must continue to observe in order to remain safe. A partial solar eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth but the three of them don't align in a perfectly straight line. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Solar Eclipse 2022 Timing

The Eclipse start time is 04:49 pm on October 25 and will go on till sunset, at 06.09 pm. The Maximum Eclipse Time is predicted to be 05:42 pm. The Sutak for Solar Eclipse 2022 begins at 03:29 am and will end at 06:09 pm. Sutak time begins approximately nine hours before the beginning of any eclipse. This timing is important for those who observe the various restrictions and rituals that are imposed especially on children, pregnant people and old people.

Rituals and Puja Muhurat for Diwali 2022 During Surya Grahan

Since the main celebration of Diwali 2022 — the observance of Lakshmi Puja — will be completed on October 24, in the evening, it will remain unimpacted by the solar eclipse. However, October 25 marks the celebration of Dev Deepavali. Govardhan Puja, which is usually celebrated on the day after Lakshmi Puja, will be observed on October 26 this year, since the Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat is from 06:36 am to 08:55 am on October 26. Due to this timing, which is spread across two days, Diwali celebrations on the day of Surya Grahan will be limited. Govardhan Puja 2022 Date in India: Annakut Puja Customs, Pratipada Tithi, Significance and More About Lord Krishna Festival Celebrated a Day After Diwali.

Surya Grahan 2022 Dos And Don'ts

We hope that this helps you plan your Diwali Puja. There are several dos and don’ts that many follow during the time of Surya Grahan, the most important of which is avoiding consuming any food, avoiding directly looking at the sun and staying indoors for the entirety of the Solar Eclipse time.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

