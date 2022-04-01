Abu Dhabi, April 1: Muslims residing in the United Arab Emirates or UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Qatar, Philippines, Afghanistan, Russia and some other countries will look for the new moon this evening, also called Chand Raat in some Asian countries.

The sighting of the moon will mark the end of Shawaal and start of Ramadan 2022 month. It will also set the date for Eid 2022 or Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The month of Ramadan is an exercise in self-restraint and self-discipline. It is observed to achieve greater consciousness of God, and to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices. Find Ramadan Crescent Moon 2022 In Google's Fun Interactive Game, Here's How to Play

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins when a new moon is sighted on 29th or 30th of the ongoing month. If a new moon is sighted on 29th, the new month begins next day. However, if the moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins after that.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey and other Arab states in the Middle East will sight the Ramadan 2022 moon (Ramadan Moon Sighting 1443) today i.e. Friday April 01, 2022 and confirm the start date of the Holy Month of Fasting.

Accordingly, Ramadan 2022 fasting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states and Middle East countries will commence on Saturday, April 02, 2022 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom today i.e. Friday April 01, 2022. Else, the holy month will start on Sunday April 03, 2022.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Ramadan Moon on Saturday April 02, 2022. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Saturday April 02 or Sunday April 03, 2022.

The end of Ramadan leads to Eid-al-Fitr, which starts once the date of sighting the new moon is confirmed

