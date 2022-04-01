The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth of the Islamic calendar. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims in good health. It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. Search engine giant Google is already set to celebrate the pious period of Ramazan. You need to search the keyword "Ramadan 2022" in the search tab and click on the crescent moon icon on the extreme left-hand side of the screen. A stunning animated game will appear on your screen, asking you to find out the Ramazan crescent moon. Move the floating widget and search for the moon. Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem or Happy Ramadan – Know Meaning of Different Greetings for Holy Islamic Month of Fasting and Share Ramazan 2022 Images and Messages With Your Beloved Ones.

Have A Look:

Ramadan 2022 Google's Animated Game (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)