Mumbai, April 7: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India will observe the 16th Roza of Ramzan tomorrow, April 8. Today is the 15th Roza of Ramzan. The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known began on March 24 this year. On March 23, Muslims completed the month of Sha'ban and began Ramadan fast on Friday, March 24.

During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast by consuming dates in the evening with Iftar. The annual festival of Ramadan will culminate with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. It must be noted that Ramzan or Ramadan is also known as Ramadhan, or Ramathan among others. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, and other cities of India for the 16th Roza on Saturday, April 8. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 15th Roza of Ramzan on April 7 in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 05:13 AM 6:55 PM 08 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 04:42 AM 6:44 PM 08 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 04:30 AM 6:28 PM 08 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 04:48 AM 6:22 PM 08 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 04:52 AM 6:32 PM 08 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 8:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 16 04:06 AM 5:55 PM 08 April 2023

Observing fast during Ramzan is compulsory for all Muslim adults and only those who are sick or traveling and pregnant women are exempted from fasting. Fasting during Ramadan is said to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam with the other pillars being the Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, and Pilgrimage. Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir: Restaurants in Srinagar Offering Lip-Smacking Arabian, Mediterranean Dishes.

The festival of Ramzan also teaches Muslims to indulge in prayers, give alms, help the needy and poor, and refrain from violence, anger, and greed. The holy month also helps Muslims to develop self-discipline and self-restraint.

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).