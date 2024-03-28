Mumbai, March 28: As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, Muslims across India diligently follow the Sehri and Iftar timings to observe their fasts per the lunar calendar. Tomorrow, March 29, marks the eighteenth Roza of Ramzan, a significant milestone in this sacred period. The observance of Ramadan commenced on March 12 in India, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan on March 11.

Ramadan holds deep spiritual significance in Islam, characterised by fasting from dawn until dusk, a practice considered one of the five pillars of the faith. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and various others across India, Muslims adhere to the Sehri and Iftar schedule for the eighteenth Roza on March 29. These timings play a vital role in guiding individuals to align their spiritual practices with the prescribed rituals of Ramadan.

Sehri, Iftar Time for 18th Roza on March 29:

Roza 18 March 29, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 05:21 AM 6:53 PM Delhi 04:54 AM 6:39 PM Kolkata 04:16 AM 5:52 PM Ahmedabad 05:18 AM 6:55 PM Bengaluru 05:06 AM 6:32 PM Chennai 04:55 AM 6:21 PM Hyderabad 05:00 AM 6:30 PM Srinagar 04:56 AM 6:50 PM Lucknow 04:41 AM 6:23 PM Bhopal 04:59 AM 6:36 PM Malappuram 05:13 AM 6:38 PM Patna 04:26 AM 6:06 PM Jaipur 05:02 AM 6:44 PM

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, assumes particular importance as it marks the beginning of the fasting period. Muslims rise early to partake in this meal before the break of dawn, ensuring they have sustenance to endure the day of fasting ahead. Conversely, Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, takes place after sunset, providing a moment of relief and gratitude for the day's completion.

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time for prayers, reflection, acts of charity, and humanitarian activities. Muslims delve deep into introspection and seek spiritual growth through increased devotion and connection with the divine. During Iftar, the evening meal, various Indian delicacies are savored, including Chicken Biryani, samosas, haleem, dates, and dry fruits, enhancing the festive ambiance of Ramadan.

As the month progresses, anticipation builds for the culmination of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Raman Eid 2023 or Eid ul-Fitr 2024. This joyous occasion marks the end of the fasting period, heralded by the sighting of the crescent moon. In light of these auspicious events, Muslims across India extend warm wishes of Ramadan Mubarak 2024, embracing the spirit of unity, compassion, and spiritual rejuvenation that epitomizes this blessed month.

