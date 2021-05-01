Mumbai, May 1: The holy month of Ramzan, which started in India on April 14, is ongoing and Muslims will observe their 19th fast or roza on May 2. As fasting is mandatory for all healthy Muslims during Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, Muslims give up all types of food and drink, including water, from dawn to sundown daily. The practice goes for 29 or 30 days. Before starting their fast, they consume a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, and break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets. Sehri and Iftar timings depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on May 02, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes from one city to another. Sehri is permitted till around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 19th Roza on May 02. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:52 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:14 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:03 18:41

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:07 19:22

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:24 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 04:27 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 02:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 19 02 May 2021 03:43 18:04

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

