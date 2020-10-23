Kittur Chennamma known as the Queen of Kittur was one of the first Indian rulers to lead an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in 1824. Her fight was against the implementation of the Doctrine of Lapse. The freedom fighter in Karnataka is a symbol of the independence movement in India. She was born on October 23, 1778, and passed away on February 1829. As we observe her 242nd birth anniversary, we bring to you some important facts about the freedom fighter. You can also share these HD Images and Wallpaper on the observance. Kittur Utsava is held in Karnataka on her birth anniversary to remember the fierce woman. Powerful Quotes and Sayings by Rani Lakshmi Bai, the Queen of Jhansi.

Being the first among female freedom fighters to resist British forces, she is remembered as a symbol of the independence movement in India. While she was a fierce figure, Rani Chennamma’s samadhi or burial place in Bailhongal taluk is in a neglected state and maintained poorly. Meanwhile, we bring to you trivia of her life. Incredible Facts About The Brave Queen of Jhansi.

She became queen of her native kingdom and married Raja Mallasarja, of the Desai family. However, her son died in 1824 after which she adopted Shivalingappa, and made him heir to the throne.

In the first battle between the British and Kittur, in October 1824, British forces faced a big blow. St. John Thackeray, the British collector and political agent, was also killed during the battle.

Her passion to save the state inspired Sangolli Rayanna, well-known freedom fighters of Karnataka who fight on her behalf.

Chennamma was defeated in her last battle but she is remembered for her fierce battle.

During Kittur Utsava held between October 22–24, her great works are remembered.

A statue of Rani Chennamma was unveiled at the Indian Parliament Complex by Pratibha Patil on September 11, 2007.

Around 11 families are currently identified as the descendants of Kittur Rani Chennamma. They reside at Kittur and Khanapur in Belagavi district and Gadhinglaj in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

