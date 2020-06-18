Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rani Lakshmi Bai 162nd Death Anniversary: Powerful Quotes and Sayings by the Queen of Jhansi to Remember the Fearless Warrior

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 08:50 AM IST
Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Rani Lakshmi Bai, better known as Jhansi Ki Rani, was a courageous queen who made crucial contributions to the Indian rebellion of 1857. Born as Manikarnika Tambe, she went on to become a symbol of resistance in the British Raj. Rani Lakshmi Bai was martyred on June 18, in Kotah-ki-Serai near the Phool Bagh of Gwalior. Rani Lakshmi Bai’s death anniversary is celebrated by looking back at her famous quotes, that capture the essence of her courageous and enchanting personality. Here we bring some of her powerful quotes to remember the fearless warrior on her 162nd death anniversary. Photos of the Queen of Jhansi to Share on Her 162nd Death Anniversary Remembering Her Valour And Courage. 

Manikarnika, whose mother passed away when she was four, was brought up by her father and had much more freedom than other girls her age, at the time. She was schooled at home, and her studies included shooting, horsemanship, fencing, and mallakhamb. She was married to the Maharaja of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in May 1842 and took the name Rani Lakshmi Bai. Gangadhar Rao and Lakshmi Bai had a baby boy in 1951; however, he died in four months. After this traumatic event, they went on to adopt another baby, Anand Rao ( who was later known as Damodar Rao). Rani Laxmi Bai 162nd Death Anniversary: Incredible Facts About The Brave Queen of Jhansi. 

When the Maharaja died in 1953, the British applied the Doctrine of Lapse and tried to seize Jhansi. This was when Rani Lakshmi Bai courageously took the decision to reign over Jhansi and created history. As we remember her on her death anniversary, here are some of the most famous quotes by Rani Lakshmi Bai that you can share with your friends and family.

Rani Lakshmi Bai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

"We Fight for Independence. In the Words of Lord Krishna, We Will, if We Are Victorious, Enjoy the Fruits of Victory."

"If Defeated and Killed on the Field of Battle, We Shall Surely Earn Eternal Glory and Salvation."

Jhansi ki Rani Lakshmi Bai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

"My Late Husband Devoted His Attention to the Art of Peace, and Not to Keep Up Even the Semblance of a Warlike State."

खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झांसी वाली रानी थी

Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

"I Conjure the Hindus in the Name of Ganga, Tulsi and Salikram, and the Mahomedans by the Name of God and the Koran and Entreat Them to Join Us in Destroying the English for Their Mutual Welfare."

Rani Lakshmi Bai’s story of valour and resilience is still retold even today. Her life and her contributions have played a key role in making our country what it is. Rani Lakshmi Bai’s death anniversary celebration also includes tributes from the leaders of our country and pay homage to her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

