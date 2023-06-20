Rath Yatra 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, June 20. It is also known as the Chariot Festival or Car Festival, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated mainly in the Indian state of Odisha and the city of Puri. As you observe Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 messages, Jagannath Rath Yatra images, Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 greetings and Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 HD wallpapers, you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Jagannath Images, Quotes, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on This Auspicious Day.

The festival commemorates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, from their main temple in Puri to the Gundicha Temple, located a few kilometres away. The deities are placed on beautifully decorated chariots and pulled by thousands of devotees through the streets of Puri. It is one of the most famous and grandest chariot processions in the world. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Auspicious Hindu Festival Celebrated in Gujarat.

The Rath Yatra usually takes place in the month of June or July, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival begins with the construction of massive wooden chariots, which are intricately carved and painted. The three chariots are named Nandighosa (for Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (for Balabhadra), and Darpadalana (for Subhadra). On the festival day, devotees gather large numbers to witness and participate in the procession. The chariots are pulled through the streets by devotees using ropes while people chant hymns and offer prayers. The procession moves slowly, and it is believed that those who have the opportunity to pull the ropes are blessed. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Rath Yatra 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, May You Be Blessed With Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra’s Choicest Blessings. A Very Blissful Rath Yatra to You and Your Loved Ones.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Lord Jagannath Remove All Obstacles From Your Path and Bless You With Success, Happiness, and Prosperity.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Rath Yatra Filled With Love, Joy, and Blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Bring in the Best Colours of Success, Prosperity and happiness to Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family Blessed Rath Yatra!

Jagannath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bless You and Your Family With Joy and Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Share on This Auspicious Day

The Rath Yatra attracts millions of devotees from different parts of India and abroad. It is a time of great joy and devotion, with people singing, dancing, and celebrating along the procession route. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance, symbolizing the journey of Lord Jagannath to meet his devotees and spreading the message of love, unity, and inclusiveness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).