Ratha Saptami is a day dedicated to the Sun God. It is observed on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of January or February. Ratha Saptami 2023 will be observed on Saturday, January 28. It is believed that the earth’s inclination is maximum towards the sun on Ratha Saptami Day. This day is also known as Magh Sapatami, Maha Saptami, Jayanti or Jaya Saptami, Surya Jayanti, Vidhan Saptami, Arogya Saptami, Mandar Saptami and Acchala Saptami. People observe this day by sending wishes and greetings to all their loved ones. As you celebrate Ratha Saptami 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers on the day dedicated to worshipping the Sun God. Ratha Saptami 2023 Date and Magha Saptami Snan Muhurat: Know History, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami.

Ratha Saptami is considered to be an important Saptami in the year. It is believed that in the Mahabharata, Bhishmacharya chose this day to leave his body and attain moksha. On this day, a kolam or rangoli of Lord Surya riding a chariot is made on the ground and worshipped at many places. As per the Hindu tradition, Lord Surya is believed to ride a chariot driven by seven horses. People worship this form of Surya Devta on Ratha Saptami. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers on Ratha Saptami 2023. Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes in Telugu & Surya Jayanti HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers and SMS for Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying to Surya Dev That He Showers You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth, and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Light Can Drive Out Darkness. May This Ratha Saptami Bring Light to Your Life Just Like the Sun Radiates Light and Warmth During the Day.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings, and May You Lead a Blissful Life. Happy Ratha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Loved Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Ratha Saptami!

Ratha Saptami 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Surya Bhagwan Shower You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

An important ritual of Ratha Saptami is taking a bath using Erukku leaves. It is majorly followed in Tamil Nadu, while the rituals vary from region to region. Many people also perform another important ritual of bathing while carrying a lamp on their heads. Wishing everyone a Happy Ratha Saptami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).