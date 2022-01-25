Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas in Hindi is one of the National holidays which is celebrated in India with great gusto and pomp. This year the nation will mark its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, 26th January. The day marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into force and the transition of the country to a republic. India gained independence from British rule in 1947, still, its laws were still based on the colonial Government of India Act 1935. Under the chairmanship of Dr. BR Ambedkar, on 19 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee that was responsible to draft a constitution. Then eventually on the 26th of January 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act. Republic Day 2022 Patriotic Songs For Schools & Colleges Functions: 5 Bollywood Desh-Bhakti Geet to Celebrate The Day With Pride (Watch Videos).

The main celebration of Republic Day is the grand Parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at India Gate. After which the prime minister of India lays a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which is followed by two minutes of silence to pay respect to the soldiers of India who sacrificed their lives to protect us. This day is celebrated all over India with great fervour. To make the event even more memorable, we have compiled wonderful Republic Day 2022 wishes, patriotic quotes on beautiful photos that you can post on your social media accounts. Republic Day 2022 Speech Ideas: Inspiring Sample English Speeches And Writing Tips for Students to Celebrate 73rd Gantantra Diwas (Watch Videos)

Republic Day 2022 HD Image Reads: Let’s Recall the Sacrifice of the True Heroes of the Nation. Happy Republic Day

Republic Day WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Let's Take a Pledge To Protect Our Nation From All Kinds of Evil. Happy Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2022 Message Reads: We Shall Never Forget the Freedom Struggle of Our Brave Hearts. Happy Republic Day

Republic Day HD Photo Reads: Rejoice in the Glory of the Nation and Do Not Forget To Thank the Soldiers. Happy Republic Day

Republic Day WhatsApp SMS Reads: Let's Take a Pledge To Protect Our Nation From All Kinds of Evil. Happy Republic Day

To celebrate the National Day, various government and private institutions, schools, and residential places are decorated in a Tricoloured theme. From colourful Rangoli designs to speech and cultural competitions, Gantantra Diwas is all about infusing a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the citizens and remembering the sacrifices by our great freedom fighters.

