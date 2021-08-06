The holy month of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva is going on. This month is dedicated to Bholenath and people worship the Mahavdev. Masik Shivaratri is celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha. Masik Shivaratri falling in the month of Sawan holds a lot of importance. This year Sawan Shivaratri will be celebrated on August 6. Worshiping Bholenath and Mata Parvati on this day is said to fulfil all the wishes. As we observe Sawan Shivratri 2021, we bring to you greetings and HD Images to celebrate the day. Our list also includes Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Lord Shiva Photos, GIF Images, messages and SMS to wish your loved ones. Sawan Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Best Lord Shiva Festival Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And HD Images To Celebrate The Auspicious Day.

Two of the most famous Shivaratris are Maha Shivratri and the other known as Sawan Shivratri. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva-Parvati and on this day devotees offer Belpatra to the Shivalinga, the symbol of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is the day of marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati, so devotees observe Sawan Shivratri as the wedding anniversary of Gauri-Shankar. On this day, devotees worship the Shivling with milk, curd, honey, rose water, etc., all night at an interval of every three hours. LatestLY brings a collection of Sawan Shivratri images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF greetings, Shiva Parvati images, Lord Shiva photos with text, SMS, quotes, and more to wish Happy Shravan Shivratri 2021. They are all available for free download online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With Lord Shiva’s Choicest Blessings on the Auspicious Day of Sawan Shivratri 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You Good Health, Wealth, Peace, Joy and Prosperity on Sawan Shivratri 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Glory Remind You of Your Capabilities and Help You in Attaining Success. Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2021 to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Shivratri Bring Blessings to You and Your Family. May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You With All Good Things. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower Blessings on All and Give Power and Strength to Everyone Facing Difficulties in Their Lives. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Download Sawan Shivratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers is a fun and colourful way to send greetings and wishes with just one click. WhatsApp also has an amazing collection of Sawan Shivratri 2021 stickers. You can download Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp sticker packs and then send in your greetings through the app.

A round of worship of Shivling is conducted and it is very auspicious for Shiva devotees to have both Mahashivratri and Monday on the same day. Marriageable young men and women perform abhishek to Shiva for marriage yog.

