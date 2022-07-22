The Shivaratri falling in the month of Sawan has been said to have a very special significance in Hinduism. This time the auspicious Shivratri of Sawan will be celebrated on July 26, 2022. Devotees often perform Jalabhishek or Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on Shivaratri of Sawan. It is said that getting Rudrabhishek done on Sawan Shivaratri removes all the troubles from the devotees' life. This year Sawan Shivaratri will be on July 27, Tuesday and it is Trayodashi Tithi till 6.48 pm, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. It is said that Mangal Dosh can also be removed by worshipping Lord Shiva on this day. The first Monday of Sawan is on July 18 and after that, the second Monday of Sawan will be observed on July 25. Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

It is believed that for the devotees who observe a fast on Shivaratri of the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva fulfils all their wishes and all the troubles of their life are removed. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan removes all the problems of married life and increases the sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Women also worship Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan to fulfil their long-life wishes to find their dream husband. However, to celebrate the day on the most auspicious day, we have for you Sawan Shivratri 2022 dos and don'ts:

Tulsi leaves are considered taboo in the worship of Shiva. Keep in mind that on Sawan Shivratri, do not put basil leaves in the offering or bhog. Lord Vishnu has accepted Tulsi as his wife. That is why Tulsi is not offered to Lord Bholenath.

Those observing Sawan Shivratri fast should not consume anything on this day.

Do not offer Ketki flower, vermilion, turmeric, kumkum to Mahadev during the worship of Sawan Shivratri. These things are prohibited in Shiva worship.

Lord Shiva is very pleased with Jalabhishek in Sawan, but water should always be offered by pouring from a copper vessel. A brass ball should be used to offer milk to Shiva in the worship.

You know that Belpatra has great importance in Shiva worship. If you go to the temple to worship Shiva, then you must carry Belpatra, Bhang, Datura, Madar flowers, Gangajal and cow's milk along with you.

If possible, you should wear white clothes in Shivratri Puja because white colour is dear to Bholenath.

While worshipping Mahadev, chant the holy mantra: "Om Namah Shivay".

Bhasma, Tripunda and Rudraksha have a special place in the worship of Lord Shiva.

The use of conch shells is prohibited in the worship of Lord Shiva.

Do not use coconut in the worship of Shankar. Shriphal is the symbol of Mother Lakshmi and she is the consort of Lord Vishnu.

You can offer Durva to Lord Shiva, but avoid using turmeric.

On Shivratri, go to the temple and offer water to Shiva, offer milk. Along with this, after anointing Shiva with milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal, then offer Belpatra, cannabis, Datura, akshat and fruits and flowers to Shiva. Along with this, women should offer honey to Goddess Parvati on this day and donate it to the needy. After this recite Shiv Chalisa and in the end, perform an aarti of Lord Shiva.

