Sawan Shivratri is a holy Hindi festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri 2022 falls on Tuesday, July 26 this year. Here's a collection of Sawan Shivratri images, Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 greetings, Sawan Shivratri messages, Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 HD wallpapers, Lord Shiva photos, Mahadev HD wallpapers, Sawan Shivratri WhatsApp status and GIF greetings to share them with family and friends. These latest Sawan Shivratri messages and festive images are available for free download online.

Devotees visit Shiva shrines and perform Gangajal Abhishekham during the Sawan month. On Sawan Shivratri, they worship and pray Shiva Linga and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. People send messages on various social media platforms to wish their loved one son this auspicious day. As you celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ki Mahima Aparampar! Shivkarte Sabka Udhar, Unki Kripa Aap Par Sada Bani Rahe, Aur Bhole Shankar Aapke Jivan Me Khushi Hi Khushi Bhar De. Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Utter the Name of God With Utmost Devotion on The Festival of Shravan Shivratri, You Get Virtually Transported to Another World, Where There Is Gladness. Hara Hara Mahadev.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Auspicious Occasion of Shivratri Fill Your Life With Positivity by Killing All the Darkness and Problems That Surround You. Happy Sawan Shivratri, Everybody.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat. Om Namah Shivay! Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and the Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Getting Closer to Lord Shiva on the Occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You All Luck, Good Health and Fortune on The Holy Occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Devotees wake up early and take a holy bath to perform the morning rituals. They observe a full-day fast and take a pledge for self-determination throughout the fasting period. They seek blessings from Lord Shiva to complete the fast without any interference. After completing the fast for the whole day, they eat food the next day. It is also considered important to organise Maha Rudra Abhishek on this day to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Here are HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Messages and Quotes: Send Masa Shivratri Wishes & Images to Loved Ones

A total of twelve Masik Shivratri are observed in a year, one each month. The Shivratri that falls during the Sawan month is known as Sawan Shivratri. It is also known as Shravan Shivratri and is very popular in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where the Purnimanta lunar calendar is followed. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).