Sawan Shivratri ki Shubhkamnayein! The holy day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is known to ease all the problems and diseases of the devotees. Sawan Shivratri, also called Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha of Shravan Maas. Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be observed on July 26, Tuesday. Though Shivratri is observed every month, the holy observance of Lord Shiva during the Sawan Maas is known to hold special significance for the devotees. They visit temples on this auspicious day to perform Gangajal Abhishekam. Celebrate Masa Shivratri with these Lord Shiva images, Masik Shivratri greetings, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes & SMS that you can send to your near and dear ones. Download these Sawan Shivratri 2022 wishes and messages for free online.

This year, Sawan Shivratri coincides with Mangala Gauri Vrat, which is observed every Tuesday of the Shravan month. Gauri Vrat is kept to pray to Goddess Parvati for nuptial bliss. So, devotees can get Lord Shiva's and Goddess Parvati's blessings on this Masa Shivratri. Sawan Shivratri Vrat is also observed to pray to Bholenath for a peaceful and prosperous life. This fast will be kept on July 26, which will end on July 27, Sunday. It is cited that Lord Shiva erases all the sins from the devotees' lives, and they achieve celibacy or moksha by observing the religious fast. While Mahashivratri of the Falgun month is the most important Shivratri of the year, next in the line of prominence is Sawan Shivratri, which is celebrated in July-August. Below, get exciting wishes and images you can send to your loved ones on this Masik Shivratri. Make sure that your special regards reach your friends and family by forwarding these beautiful messages and quotes on Sawan Shivratri 2022.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray Sacred Mantras in the Praise of Eternal Saviour. Wish You Be Blessed by Lord Shiva on The Auspicious Occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sawan Shivratri. May Lord Shiva Shower Blessings on All and Give Power and Stability to Everyone Facing Difficulties in Their Lives.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namah Shivay! Sending Greetings on The Holy Festival of Sawan Shivratri To You and Your Lovely Family Members.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate The Pious Day Shravan Shivratri With Joy of Heart and Help People Understand the Divine Power and Energy of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Divine Sawan Shivratri Vrat. May Mahadev Remind You of All of Your Strengths and Enlighten You to Work Harder in Life to Achieve Your Goals.

On this festive day, people wear new clothes and worship Lord Shiva by visiting the temple, offering white flowers, white sandalwood, fruits, etc., to God. Panchamrit is also offered to the Shivling for Abhishek. Observe the day in the most beautiful way by practising the traditions and customs to keep the festive fever intact. May Lord Bholenath be with you and blesses you with happiness and peace.

