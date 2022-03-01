Sha'ban or Shaban Month is the eight-month of the Islamic Calendar that precedes the holy month of Ramadan. The month is widely celebrated by the Muslim community and was the most beloved month to Prophet Muhammed in terms of worship. The Holy Prophet said, “ Shaban is my month. Shaban cleanses the sins". Sha'ban is considered a crucial month because on the fifteenth night of the holy month, Muslims believe that God commanded Prophet Muhammed to change the Qiblah, the direction towards which Muslims face when they pray, from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to the Holy Kaabah in Mecca. This year Shaban month will begin from the 3rd March and will end on 1st April. The 15th of Shaban will fall on 18th March 2022. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Shaban Fasting Rituals

Shaban is the month in which Prophet Muhammad used to fast, to get the reward. This means that one should worship more during the Shaban and keep fast and should not ignore it in favour of Ramadan. It is believed that fasting during Shaban month is highly beneficial and fetches blessings far and beyond. To strengthen your Taqwa or consciousness of Allah, you should follow the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad by fasting more, praying more, reading Quran, and practicing good habits for Ramadan.

Significance Of Shaban Month

The virtues of Sha'ban are mentioned in various traditions of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The month is significant to seek the blessing from Allah for all our wrongdoings and sins. For the same, the 15th Shaban known as Shab-e-Barat is the perfect day. People use the momentous Shab-e-Barat night to seek forgiveness for the deceased. The month of Shaban holds a greater value as the period intensifies the rewards of prayers, and is the ideal month for coming close to the almighty. To celebrate the festival, commit yourself to reading the holy Quran, helping the homeless or those who are in need, and taking out time for praying Tahajjud.

