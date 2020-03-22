Shab-e-Miraj 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Isra SMS, Status, Pics And Greetings to Remember Prophet Mohammed's Journey to Heaven

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shab-e-Miraj, also known as Isra and spelt as Shab-e-Meraj, is the night during which, according to Islam, Prophet Mohammed ascended to the heavens around the year 621. Isra means walking in the night and Miraj signifies "to ascend". While the entire Muslim world believes in the miraculous journey of Prophet Mohammed to the heavens, a section holds special prayers to celebrate the night, known as Shab-e-Miraj. They greet each other and send SMS and messages on WhatsApp celebrating Shab-e-Miraj. Scroll down to get Shab-e-Miraj wishes, SMS, status, pictures and WhatsApp messages to observe the special night.

Shab-e-Miraj is observed on the 27th of Rajab month. On this night, Muslims believe, Allah instructed the angel Jibrael (Gabriel) to bring Prophet Mohammed to Him. The Quran's surah al-Isra contains an outline account of the Prophet's journey to the heavens. Prophet Mohammed was first taken to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. At the mosque, Mohammed is said to have led the other prophets in prayer. His subsequent ascent into the heavens and meeting with Allah came to be known as the Miraj.

Shab-e-Miraj Greetings: SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Images, Status

Shab-e-Miraj greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Miraj Greeting Reads: Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak to you and your family.

Shab-e-Miraj greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Miraj Greeting Reads: Rehmaton Ki Hai Yeh Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Se Har Bat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad,

Mubarak Ho Aap Ko Shab-e-Meraj.

Shab-e-Miraj greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Miraj Greeting Reads: Tonight is Shab-e-Meraj. Remember me in your prayers. May Allah provide you with solace, bundles of happiness, health and wealth.

Shab-e-Miraj greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Miraj Greeting Reads: Unhe toh arsh men Mehboob (SAW) ko bulana tha, Talab thi deed ki Meraj ka bahana tha.

It is believed that when the Prophet Mohammad met Allah, out of the many discussions the Holy figures had, the importance of prayer or Namaz was one of them. Allah made Namaz compulsory for all Muslims five times a day. It was Prophet Mohammed who requested to Almighty to reduce the number of prayers.