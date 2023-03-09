Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj. The main aim of celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is to honour and pay tribute to the great warrior for his role in restoring the Maratha Empire. According to the Hindu Tithi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 date falls on March 10, while the birthday of Shivaji Maharaj as per the Gregorian calendar, is on February 19. Hence, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, March 10. This year, India will celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler. The Tritiya Tithi will begin on March 9 at 7.24 pm and end on March 10 at 8.12 pm. As we celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023, here’s a look at the history and significance of the day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Date

This year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, March 10.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Tithi timings

The Tritiya Tithi will begin on March 9 at 7.24 pm and will end on March 10 at 8.12 pm.

Shiv Jayanti - History

Shivaji was born to Jijabai and Shahaji Raje Bhosale in 1630 AD. According to the traditional Marathi calendar followed in Maharashtra, Shivaji was born on the third day (Tritiya) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the month of February or March. In 1894, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule started Shiv Jayanti celebrations to pay respect to the great Maratha ruler. The celebrations were later carried forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. However, there is no historical evidence of it. In 2023, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on March 10. The day also known as Shiv Jayanti is a festival and public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shiv Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Facebook Status.

Shiv Jayanti - Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is an important event celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of Maharashtra. Shivaji, who was named Shivaji Bhosale, was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration rather than using Persian, which was the norm in those times. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, people remember the sacrifices of the legendary Maratha ruler. On this day, processions are held in several regions showing displaying the acts of the life and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj.

