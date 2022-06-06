Shivrajyabhishek Din or Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 is celebrated on June 6, Monday. It marks the historical coronation of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the greatest Maratha king. As the day calls for a major celebration, people greet one another with special wishes and messages. This is why we bring you a collection of Shivrajyabhishek Din 2022 messages, Shivrajyabhishek Din images, Shivrajyabhishek Sohala banners, Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 HD wallpapers, Rajyabhishek Sohala 2022 images and more to celebrate the day.

The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also known as Shivrajyabhishek. He was the eldest son of Shuddha Triodashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivrajyabhishek was held on the 13th day of the first fortnight of Jyeshtha month in 1596. According to the Gregorian calendar, it was June 6, 1674. As you observe Shivrajyabhishek Din 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Rajyabhishek or Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This day is one of the most important events in the history of Maharashtra. The people celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and reverence. On this day, Shivrajya was honoured as Shivchhatrapati. The day witnesses extravagant celebrations every year. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shiva devotees wish each other on this day by saying Happy Coronation Day. On this day, Raigad is flooded with Shiva devotees as they obeisance to Shivaji Maharaj. Wreaths are offered to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Shivrajyabhishek Din. Wishing everyone Happy Shivrajyabhishek Din 2022!

