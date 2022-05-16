Sikkim became a part of India on 16 May 1975. Since then, every year, this day has been observed as the Sikkim Foundation Day. Sikkim was under the Chogyal Dynasty rule in the 1640s. In 1890, it became a protectorate state under British rule and acted as a buffer state between China and British India, of which Nepal and Bhutan were also a part. As you celebrate Sikkim Foundation Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 images, Happy Sikkim Foundation Day wallpapers, Sikkim Day 2022 greetings, Happy Sikkim Day 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send as the greetings of the day to one and all. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for The Month.

Nepal surrounds Sikkim in the west, the Chinese Tibet region in the North and East, Bhutan in the southeast and the state of West Bengal of India to its south. The official languages of Sikkim are English, Nepali, Lepcha, Bhutia, Limbu and Hindi. People of the state greet each other by saying Happy Sikkim Foundation Day. Here are photos and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to send them greetings for Sikkim Foundation Day 2022.

In Sikkim, English is the language used for official work. The main religions followed in the state are Hinduism and Vajrayana Buddhism. Gangtok is the capital and the largest city of Sikkim. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers of the beautiful Sikkim state that you can download and send to all your friends and family to send them the greetings for Sikkim Foundation Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Sikkim Foundation Day 2022!

