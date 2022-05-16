The least populous state of India, Sikkim, celebrates its foundation day every year in May. The annual regional holiday for the Northeastern state is observed on May 16th. The state of Sikkim is notable for its biodiversity, along with being a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India. Sikkim Day is commemorated to honour the 'Paradise of Botanists' and its culture and traditions. The history of Sikkim becoming a part of India goes back to 1975, when the beautiful state was under the Namgyal dynasty. The then prime minister asked for the Indian help, which led to the Indian military deposing the Chogyal and abolishing the Sikkimese monarchy. After a referendum, the region became a part of our nation as its 22nd state. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Eid ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya, Mother's Day, Buddha Purnima; Check Date Sheet of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for The Month.

On the same date, people mark Sikkim Day or Sikkim Diwas. Even though the state became a part of India, still, it had its full democratic rights and privileges. Modern Sikkim is a multiethnic and multilingual Indian state. Sikkim Statehood Day 2022 falls on Monday, and on account of that, we have brought to you WhatsApp greetings, HD Images, Sikkim Day quotes, wallpapers of the scenic places in the state, status for your social media accounts, thoughts, sayings and short SMS that you must share with your loved ones on the special occasion. Share these images and messages to spread the beauty and customs of the state to the world.

Sikkim State Foundation Day 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 Images

Sikkim State Day 2022 HD Photos

Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 Wishes

Sikkim Formation Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Sikkim Diwas 2022 Greetings

Happy Sikkim Statehood Day 2022 Banners

Happy Sikkim State Day 2022 Messages

Along with virtual celebration, the citizens of Sikkim celebrate their statehood day with great zeal. Grand functions, exhibitions and workshops are organised in the capital town of Gangtok, with the Chief Minister and the Governor attending it. The occasion also gives awards like the L D Kazi Award for Democratic Movement, the Sikkim Sewa Samman, and Krishi Samman to the well-deserved people of the region. Sikkim Day is also observed as the day of release of souvenirs, books, and publications.

