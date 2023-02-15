Singles Awareness Day, also known as Singles Appreciation Day, is an unofficial holiday celebrated by single people. It is observed every year on February 15. Singles Awareness Day is also referred to as an antithesis of Valentine’s Day. On this day, single people gather together to celebrate their single status. It is also a reminder from many to all couples that you don’t need to be in a relationship to celebrate life. As you celebrate Singles Awareness Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Singles Awareness Day is celebrated a day after Valentine’s Day. There is no information about the origin of this day, but it is believed to have been born out of social isolation. A high school student named Dustin Barns decided to form a group with friends in 2001 to use a day to celebrate singleness. Thanks to social media's influence, this day spread worldwide. Since then, people have shared messages about singlehood with each other on this day to spread the note about celebrating their single status. Here is a wide range collection of quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Singles Awareness Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being Single Is Not a Status. It Is a Word That Best Describes a Person Who Is Strong Enough To Live and Enjoy Life Without Depending on Others. Happy Singles Awareness Day!

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Singles Awareness Day Is a Day To Celebrate Your Freedom To Do Anything You Want Without Being Held Accountable to Anyone.

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: What’s Better Than Having a Boyfriend on Valentine’s Day? Being Single on February 15th. All the Wine and Candy Are Half Off!

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One of the Biggest Pros of Being Single Is That You’re 100% Sure You Haven’t Gotten Yourself Involved With the Wrong Person. Happy Singles Awareness Day!

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Singles Awareness Day! S.I.N.G.L.E = Strong, Independent, Noticeable, Generous, Loyal and Enlightened.

To inform people about Singles Awareness Day, the group of people with Dustin Barns chose February 15 to protest against Valentine’s Day by selling candies and chocolates at a discounted rate. In 2015 this day got copyrighted as Singles Awareness Day. Wishing everyone Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023!

