Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti, Janaki Jayanti and Janaki Navami, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama. On this day, married women keep fast and pray to the Goddess, seeking long lives and the well-being of their husbands. Sita Jayanti is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. According to the Hindu calendar, Sita Navami falls on Navami tithi (ninth day) during Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh, which corresponds to the month of April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Sita Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Sita Mata is also known as Janaki, as she was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. This day is hence also known as Janaki Navami. According to Hindu mythology, when King Janaka was ploughing the land to conduct a Yajna, he found a baby girl in the Golden casket, which he found inside the field while ploughing. Traditionally, a ploughed land is called Sita; hence King Janaka named the baby girl Sita. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Sita Navami 2023

Sita Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29. The day marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita.

Sita Navami 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Sita Navami 2023 Puja Muhurat will start from 11.19 am to 1.53 pm on April 29.

Sita Navami Rituals

On the day of Sita Navami, devotees worship Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman together. A mandap is arranged, and idols of these deities are placed. The mandap is then decorated with flowers and garlands. Devotees then perform Puja and offer fruits, sesame seeds, barley, and rice to the deities. On the day of Sita Jayanti, devotees prepare Satvik food. The food is first offered to the deities and aarti is performed by lighting a ghee diya. The food that was offered to the deities is then distributed among family members.

On the day of Sita Jayanti, women observe a strict fast throughout the day and refrain from consuming water and food. People throng the temples of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, where Maha Aarti, Maha Abhishekam, and Sringaar Darshan are held. In some areas, processions are carried out with the idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman in well-decorated chariots.

