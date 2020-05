Sita Navami HD Images & Mata Janaki Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sita Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sita Navami will be observed this year on May 2, 2020. Sita Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. The festive day is also known as Sita Jayanti. This occasion is considered to be highly sacred for the Hindu community. Sita Navami is also referred to as Mata Janaki. On this day married women keep fast and pray to seek the long lives of their husband. Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, the rituals related to Sita Navami has to be performed indoors. As the Government of India has imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking to download Happy Sita Navami 2020 HD images, GIFs greetings, wallpaper and Whatsapp messages to celebrate Mata Janaki festival. Sita Navami, its mythology, puja vidhi, significance and more here.

Sita Navami is also known by Sita Jayanti, Janaki Navami or Janaki Jayanti. Sita Jayanti is observed on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. It is believed that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. Goddess Sita was married to Lord Rama who was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. As per the Hindu calendar, Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami. Even if you can't go outdoors and reach out to your loved one and friends on Sita Navami 2020, you can celebrate Mata Janaki day by sending out creative Happy Sita Navami 2020 HD images, text messages on WhatsApp or through other platforms. You can also download Sita Navami 2020 stickers and GIFs from below. Sita Navami 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Goddess Sita’s Birth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Desh Mana Raha Sita Navami Ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino-Din Badhta Jaye Aap Ka Karobar! Sita Navami 2020 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Mata Aapke Sansar Mein Sukh Ki Barsaat Karein, Aur Dukhon Ka Naash Karein, Mata Sita Ke Aashirwad Se Aapka Ghar Aangan Sada Khush-Haal Rahe, Sita Navami 2020 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Sita Navami Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai, Priyajan Aur Dost Sada Rahen Aapke Kareeb, Lakshmi Swarupa Sita Har Pareshani Karein Dur, Sita Navami Aapke Liye Shubh Phaldayi. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Celebrate Sita Navami 2020 in a unique manner by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers. You can download Happy Sita Navami 2020 WhatsApp stickers by clicking here.