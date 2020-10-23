The ongoing festival of Durga Puja and Navratri 2020 is ongoing. After Maha Sasthi, and Saptami, the third day of Durga Puja festivity is Maha Ashtami. Durga Ashtami falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. Durga Ashtami 2020 is on October 24. Devotees worship Maa Durga on this day. Because of the pandemic, devotees are encouraged to celebrate the festival at home. This is when Maha Ashtami 2020 greetings come in use as it allows us to stay close to our family members and relative, virtually. People send out wishes of "Subho Maha Ashtami" to everyone. We have got you some Subho Durga Ashtami 2020 greetings to wish on the day of celebrations. We have compiled a list of Subho Maha Ashtami messages, Facebook wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, quotes greetings and SMS which you can send to your friends and family on the third day of Durga Puja.

Maha Ashtami witnesses large scale celebrations in West Bengal. The streets of Kolkata lights up in colours and varied festivities are held on Maha Ashtami. But this year, Durga Puja sees a silent celebration. Special prayers are conducted which begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. During the Maha Ashtami Puja, nine small pots are installed worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On this day people also worship the weapons of Goddess Durga, hence it is also known as Astra Puja. All these puja rituals are being live streamed online by popular pandal organisers, given the situation, allowing devotees to worship Maa Durga from home. As we celebrate the day, virtually, we bring to you the best Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 greetings and WhatsApp messages to wish your near and dear ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you Subho Maha Ashtami!

Facebook Greeting Reads: Durga Puja is a blessed time, rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga, celebrate all the blessings of Goddess, with your friends, family and acquaintances. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you, may this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy. Subho Maha Ashtami!

Facebook Greeting Reads: May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy, the atmosphere is filled with love and happiness. I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you and fill your life with joy and prosperity. Subho Maha Ashtami!

Watch Video: Subho Durga Ashtami 2020 Greetings

How to Download Subho Maha Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is widely used as the instant messaging app, it now comes filled with various features. Sending WhatsApp stickers related to a festival has now evolved as a trend. You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers by clicking HERE to celebrate the festival.

Durg Ashtami witnesses various celebrations and festivities in different regions. While the core essence of the festival is the same, it is based on varied beliefs and traditions. We wish everyone a great and safe 'Subho Maha Ashtami'.

