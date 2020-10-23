Maha Ashtami 2020 or Durga Ashtami 2020 or Maha Durga Ashtami 2020 is finally here. While the eighth day or Ashtami of Navratri festival falls on October 24, the auspicious tithi has already begun on Friday. People have started wishing each other Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 or Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 ahead of the most important days during Navratri or Durga Puja festival. Here's LatestLY bringing you a collection of Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 greetings, Durga Ashtami 2020 messages, Durga Ashtami wishes in Hindi, Subho Ashtami HD images, Durga Ashtami pics, Durga Ashtami images and wallpapers, Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 images, Happy Durga Ashtami GIF, Maha Ashtami 2020 images in Bengali, Ashtami pictures and quotes. All these Durga Ashtami images are available for free download online for you to wish your family, friends, colleagues, employees, near and dear ones.

Ashtami during Navratri 2020 falls on October 24, Saturday. Sharad Navaratri, which began on October 17 will continue until October 25. As for people celebrating Durga Puja, Ashtami is the third day of the festival, which started on October 22 with Subho Sasthi followed by Maha Saptami on October 23. This year Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will be celebrated on the same day while Vijayadashami will be commemorated a day later on October 25 (Sunday).

During the Durga Ashtami celebrations in Kolkata, people perform Sandhi Puja, which takes place in the Sandhi Time falling in the last 24 mins of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 mins of Navami tithi. Sandhi time is believed to be the most auspicious time (shubh muhurat) during entire Durga Puja or Durgotsav. Balidan, meaning sacrifice is also held on Ashtami. While animal sacrifice is done at few places on Navami, devotees perform the balidan ritual by chopping fruit or vegetable, mostly pumpkin. This ritual signifies a person getting rid of their negative traits. Kumari Puja, another important ritual during Navratri also takes place on Durga Ashtami.

Here's list of Happy Durga Ashtami Images, Happy Durga Ashtami GIF, Happy Durga Ashtami Wishes, Happy Durga Ashtami Wallpapers, Happy Durga Ashtami in Bengali, Durga Ashtami Wishes in Hindi, and so much more for you to wish on Maha Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Read: Nine Evenings of Prayer and Celebrations. May Maa Always Bless You With Happiness and Joy. May All Your Problems Leave You. May Maa Durga Give You The Courage to Fight All Evils. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Read: May Maa Bless You With All the Happiness in the World..May You Have the Best Durga Puja ever..Happy Maha Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Read: Here’s Wishing the Mother Goddess Blesses You and Your Family With Happiness, Good Health and Success. Happy Maha Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Read: Auspicious Day of Maha Ashtami Has Come. Navratra Fasts Are Over. Enjoy HALWA ’n’ PURI. Happy Durga Ashtami!!

WhatsApp Message Read: May the Divine Blessings of the Goddess Be With You on the Auspicious Day of Ashtami and Always! Wish You a Happy Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Read: Those Empty Spaces Were My Silent Prayers, Asking Maa Durga to Guide & Protect YOU Always in Whatever YOU Do & Wherever YOU Are! Happy Durga Ashtami

WhatsApp Message Read: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Durga Ashtami Puja.

Subho Ashtami Message in Bengali: Akash Jure Jacche Ure Sada Megher Bhela. Bisorjoner Samoy Holo Furiye Elo Khela. Asche Bachor Pujor Dine Thakbo Kothai Ke-Je Jane, Jethai Thako Mayer Sathe Rekho Amai Nijer Mone….!! Subho Maha Ashtami…!!

So these were some beautiful photos of Maa Durga along with lovely messages to wish a very Happy Maha Durga Ashtami to all your loved ones. Bring a big smile on the faces of your family members and best friends by sending these incredible Durga Puja greetings. Wishing everyone a very Happy Durga Ashtami and Subho Ashtami to my Bengali friends.

