Happy Kali pujo 2020! As Diwali is being celebrated around, the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja is being celebrated, especially in the eastern parts of India. This year the celebration is taking place on November 14, 2020, as many people lookout for the correct Kali Puja 2020 date, shubh muhurat & Amavasya tithi to celebrate the occasion. Kali Puja is also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. I is dedicated to Goddess Kali and is celebrated on New Moon Day during Diwali. People wish each other saying "Subho Kali Puja 2020" along with sending wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, Happy Diwali HD images and GIFs on Shyama Puja. Kali is seen as a slayer of the forces of evil. Kali Puja usually falls on the Lakshmi Puja day of Diwali.

While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on the Amavasya Tithi during Diwali, people in West Bengal, Odisha worship Goddess kali. The idea is to spread positivity with Happy Kali Puja 2020 wishes and HD images in forms of WhatsApp stickers, Subho Kali puja greetings, Diwali GIFs and Facebook messages to celebrate Shyama Puja. This festival is another important date in the calendar of the Bengalis and is mostly celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh.

Devotees make the day even more auspicious by singing Kali Puja 2020 devotional songs like ‘Shyama Sangeet’ and ‘Mahakali Mantra,’ it is said that listen to these bhakti geet on the auspicious festival of Shyama Puja brings happiness. Meanwhile, we bring to you Kali puja 2020 messages, Hike GIFs, Kali Puja wishes in Bengali, Kali Pujo pics, Kali Pujo images and wallpapers, Subho Kali Puja 2020 images, Happy Kali puja images in Bengali, Kali puja pictures and quotes. The best part about these images is that they are free for download. So what are you waiting for? Share it with your loved ones and spread the light of Diwali.

Kali is worshipped at night offering red hibiscus flowers, animal blood in a skull, sweets, rice and lentils, fish and meat. According to the Drikpanchang calendar, Kali Puja Nishita Time is 11:57 PM on October 27 to 12:47 AM on October 28. LatestLY wishes all its readers a very Happy Kali puja and Diwali 2020.

