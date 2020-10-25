Maha Navami or Subho Nabami is the ninth day of Durga Puja and this year it is celebrated on October 24 and 25. This year, Navratri and Durga Puja calendar has been such that days are coinciding. If one follows the Gregorian calendar, Maha Navami falls on October 25 after Sharad Navratri kick-started on October 17 this year. Subho Nabami, which in English means Happy Nabami or Navami. People wish each other with lovely festive greetings such as Maha Navami images, Maha Navami 2020 wishes, Subho Navami images, Subho Nabami images in Bengali, Subho Nabami Bengali SMS, Subho Nabami picture, and more.

According to mythology, it is believed that Devi Durga's battle against Mahishasur, the king of demons lasted for nine days. The ninth day is the final day before the Goddess won over the evil Mahisasura with her power and wisdom. Among some of the major rituals performed this day are pushpanjali and balidan. An important ritual of 'Nabami hom' is done at the end of Navami Puja. In some places, the ancient tradition of Navami or Nabami 'balidan' or sacrifice of animals is still practised. However, in most places, fruits and vegetables are sacrificed in place of animals. Another important ritual of Sandhi Puja is done at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi starts. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared during this time to kill demons- Chanda and Munda.

We bring to you Durga Navami 2020 messages, Subho Nabami wishes in Bengali, Subho Nabami pics, Durga Nabami images and wallpapers, Subho Maha Nabami 2020 images, Happy Maha Nabami images in Bengali, Navami pictures and quotes. All these Navami or Nabami images are available for free download online for you to share with your friends, family members and loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Nabami.

Maha Nabami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Nabami, Sharodiya Preeti O Suvechha

Aj Maha Nabami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aj Maha Nabami

Subho Nabami wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shorot Meghe Bhaslo Bhela, Kash Fulete Laglo Dola, Dhaker Opor Porlo Kati, Pujo Katuk Fatafati- Subho Maha Nabami

Subho Nabami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akash Jure Jacche Ure Sada Megher Bhela, Bisorjoner Samoy Holo Furiye Elo Khela. Asche Bachor Pujor Dine Thakbo Kothai Ke-Je Jane, Jethai Thako Mayer Sathe Rekho Amai Nijer Mone….Subho Maha Nabami…!!

Subho Nabami Greetings in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Saadhika, Sharanye Triambaake Gauri, Narayani Namostute, Subho Nabami

We hope you share the above greetings with your friends, colleague and family members. Just one day left before Maa Durga leaves her parental house. We really hope you try to make the most out of this day, after all, it is again a year's wait before we can again welcome Goddess Durga in our lives. LatestLY wishes all its readers a Very Happy Durga Puja and a vibrant Navratri.

