Happy Maha Navami 2020 or Subho Maha Navami, which is the more common way of wishing for this festive day. This is the ninth day of the festival of Navaratri which began on October 17 this year. Maha Navami 2020 is observed on October 24. On this day Navami puja is performed of Devi Siddhidatri form of Goddess Durga or Parvati. And along with the rituals, people send out their greetings and wishes for their loved ones and family members. People wish each other with Subho Maha Navami messages and greetings. So for this day, we have specially made a collection of Maha Navami 2020 wishes, images, GIFs along with a collection of WhatsApp stickers. You can download these Maa Durga photos, images and greetings for free and send it for Durga Puja messages. If you are also looking for Maha Navami messages, images, photos, WhatsApp stickers or to share them on Facebook and Instagram, we have a beautiful collection below. Maha Navami 2020 Hindi Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send During Navratri.

Navami day holds a special significance because this day sees a celebration of Kanya Pujan. Little girls are worshipped as forms of the Goddess and a special ritual is held for them. Navami hom is another important ritual of this day which is considered equivalent to puja done on all the nine days of the Navratri festival. The day is celebrated with large scale festivities around the country. This time because most celebrations turn virtual amid the pandemic, sending out greetings and heartfelt wishes for the festival remains constant. One can relive the festive spirit by sending Maha Navami GIFs, Maa Durga photos over Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram along with additional greetings via WhatsApp and Hike Stickers. Scroll on to get a nice and colourful collection of latest Maha Navami wishes, Maha Navami 2020 messages, Maha Navami images and wallpapers, Maha Navami SMS and stickers. Durga Maha Ashtami and Happy Maha Navami 2020 Messages and Wishes Trend Online: Netizens Share Maa Durga Images With Navratri Greetings and Quotes to Extend Wishes of Auspicious Days of Durgo Pujo.

Maha Navami messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On the Pious Occasion of Mahanavami, May Maa Durga Fulfill All of Your Wishes.

Maha Navami messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Navami!

Maha Navami images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Day Bring You Success and Happiness. Happy Durga Navami.

Maha Navami 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Life Has Ups and Down, Some Days Might Be Rough, but Maa Durga Will Give You the Courage, and the Ability to Be Tough. Have a Happy Maha Navami!

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Maa Durga, the Universal Mother Is an Embodiment of Power. We Bow to Her to Seek Blessings on This Auspicious Occasion of Durga Navami. Jai Mata Di!

Maa Durga GIFs

Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your festive wishes through WhatsApp stickers these days. The new feature can send your messages with just one click. Search for Maha Navami or Navratri sticker pack on Play Store. Download the ones you like and send these stickers through your app. Click here for the latest stickers.

We hope the above collection of Maha Navami 2020 messages help you to send your heartfelt wishes for this festive day. LatestLY wishes all readers Subho Maha Navami 2020!

