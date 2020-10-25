Happy Navami! It is the celebration of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra today, but some people are observing the Navami day, which is the last or the ninth day of Navratri. The festival began on October 17 this year and ends today with celebration of Dussehra. If you are still reeling in the spirits of Maha Navami, we have some beautiful messages, images and greetings which you can send everyone or share over your social media. LatestLY brings you a collection of Subho Maha Navami wishes, Subho Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Quotes And GIF images which you can send your near and dear one this festive season. Throughout the nine days, people send their greetings of Happy Navaratri, but below we have got you a special collection of Maha Navami 2020 images, messages and Subho Maha Navami wishes.

Each festive day is marked with great enthusiasm and has its set of rituals to follow. The ninth day or the Maha Navami sees a ritual of Kanya Puja in many households. Special delicacies are prepared as prasad for the day. Since this year all celebrations have changed due to the pandemic, sending out wishes remains common. So we bring you a nice set of Maha Navami GIFs, Maa Durga photos with quotes, greetings that you can send via WhatsApp and Hike Stickers. Scroll on to get a beautiful collection of latest Maha Navami wishes, Maha Navami 2020 messages, Maha Navami wallpapers and images for free download. Maha Navami 2020 Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga GIFs, Durgotsav Facebook Photos, Hike Greetings and SMS to Send Subho Maha Navami Wishes.

Subho Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let The Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Loved Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Subho Navami.

Maha Navami messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Navami!

Maha Navami 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May The Festival Of Be The Harbinger Of Joy And Prosperity. As The Holy Occasion Of Mahanavmi Is Here And The Atmosphere Is Filled With The Spirit Of Mirth And Love. Happy Maha Navmi!

Navratri 2020 Invitation Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: As Goddess Durga returns home, I wish she brings good luck and happiness for you and your family. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!

Message Reads: Maa Durga, the Universal Mother Is an Embodiment of Power. We Bow to Her to Seek Blessings on This Auspicious Occasion of Durga Navami. Jai Mata Di!

Navami WhatsApp Stickers

Sharing festival wishes is a lot easier today, thanks to the feature of WhatsApp stickers. There are special Navartri stickers that are available in the Google Play Store. One can visit the application and download Durga Puja WhatsApp stickers. You can send them via the messaging application. We hope the above collection of Subho Navami messages, images and greetings for the festive day help to send your wishes of the day. Hope you have a great Navami day. We also wish you a very Happy Maha Navami 2020 and Happy Vijyadashami.

