Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar 113th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About One of India's Renowned Revolutionaries

Sukhdev (Photo Credits: File Photo)

India will observe the 113th birth anniversary of Sukhdev Thapar, one of the most revered freedom fighters of the country on May 15. Sukhdev was born on May 15, 1907, in Ludhiana. He is remembered for his supreme sacrifice for the motherland. Sukhdev was a senior member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He stood against the British Rule and participated in several actions alongside Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru. Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar's 89th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Indian Revolutionary Leader Who Sacrificed His Life For Freedom of The Nation.

Sukhdev is best remembered for his involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case along with Bhagat Singh. He was born in Ludhiana to Ramlal Thapar and Ralli Devi. He was brought up by his uncle Lala Achintram after the death of his father. Sukhdev was the chief of Punjab unit of HSRA and involved organised revolutionary cells in North India. Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day 2020: Remembering Shaheed-e-Aazam With His Memorable Quotes on 89th Shaheedi Diwas.

Here Are Interesting Facts About Sukhdev:

Sukhdev is involved in the assassination of Deputy Superintendent of Police, J P Saunders, on December 18, 1928, along with Chandrashekhar Azad, Singh and Rajguru.

The target of Indian revolutionaries was British Police officer James Scott, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, but they ended up killing Saunders, in a case of mistaken identity.

Sukhdev and his accomplices were arrested after the Central Assembly Hall bombings in New Delhi on April 8, 1929.

Sukhdev was the prime accused in the Lahore Conspiracy Case of 1930.

He participated in numerous revolutionary activities such as a prison hunger strike in 1929.

He inspired the youth at the National College in Lahore by making them feel proud about India’s past.

The "Naujawan Bharat Sabha" was started by Sukhdev along with other renowned revolutionaries started at Lahore.

Sukhdev was hanged in Lahore jail, along with Singh and Rajguru on March 23, 1931. He was 23 years old at the time of his execution. The bodies of the revolutionaries were secretly cremated at the banks of the River Sutlej. National Martyrs Memorial was built by the Indian government at the place of their funeral in 1968.