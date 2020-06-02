Telangana Formation Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate State Formation Day on June 2 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes and Greetings

Telangana Formation Day

Telangana Formation Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online With WhatsApp Messages, Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Wishes: Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on June 2 every year and this year, the day falls on a Tuesday. Telangana was officially formed as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014, after bifurcating from Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was elected as the first chief minister of the state after elections in which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party (TRS) secured the majority seats. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the State Formation Day on June 2.

On account of the coronavirus outbreak and the rising COVID-19 cases, grand celebrations won't take place. However, the history and traditions associated with the day can be celebrated from home by sharing Telangana Formation Day Wallpapers And Images. Telangana Formation Day 2020: Date, History, Significance of The Day When India's Youngest State Was Officially Formed.

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, LatestLY has curated a list of few wallpapers and images especially for the readers, to send to your friends and relatives on this day.

How Will Telangana State Formation Day Be Observed This Year?

Every year Telangana celebrates the formation day on June 2 with grandeur and conducts various events, cultural activities and other programmes. However, the state government has directed the authorities to celebrate the Telangana State Formation Day in a low-key affair in 2020. On account of the coronavirus outbreak, CM KC Rao has said there would be no meetings or programmes that will be held. Tributes will, however, be paid to the martyrs who lost their lives in the state formation and the national flag will be unfurled.