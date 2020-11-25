Tulsi Vivah 2020 will be celebrated on November 26. The annual festival is significant for Hindus across the world, who pray to the sacred tulsi plant in their homes and perform the traditionally Tulsi Vivah Puja. Decorating the sacred plant with saree and diya, and playing a photo of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram next to the plant and performing a ceremonial Tulsi Vivah is a customary part of this celebration. Tulsi Vivah 2020 celebrations are sure to take a more virtual route. Sharing Tulsi Vivah 2020 Images and wallpapers, Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 messages, Tulsi Vivah Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family is a brilliant way of celebrating this auspicious festival.

Tulsi is said to be an extremely auspicious plant that is revered to, especially by the women of the house who perform daily puja of the holy basil plant. However, Tulsi Viviah celebration commemorates Tulsi's ceremonial wedding to Shaligram or Lord Vishnu. People perform this auspicious wedding and celebrate this day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Observed on the Ekadashi (eleventh day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright phase) of Karthika month, this celebration is considered to be extremely auspicious and crucial. People pray for the prosperity and long life of their family and observe a full day fast, which is only broken after performing Tulsi Vivah in the evening.

Tulsi Vivah celebration is not just celebrated in households, but at various temples with grand events and commemoration. Here are some Tulsi Vivah 2020 Images and wallpapers, Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 messages, Tulsi Vivah Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate this festival.

It is important to note that in some regions, Tulsi Vivah is also commemorated between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Karthik Poornima. However, the grandest celebration for Tulsi Vivah is seen in the Vaishnav communities, which will celebrate it on November 26. Here's wishing everyone a happy and safe Tulsi Vivah 2020.

