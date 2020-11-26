Tulsi Vivah is the annual celebration where the auspicious Tulsi plant is worshipped and ceremonially married to Lord Vishnu or Shaligram. Also known as Vishnupriya, the holy tulsi plant is said to bring in good luck and prosperity to the home. Most Hindu families offer water and worship to the Tulsi plant and consider her a goddess. Tulsi Vivah celebrations often commemorate post-Diwali, and Tulsi Viviah 2020 is on November 26. Sharing Tulsi Vivah wishes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 messages in Hindi, Happy Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is also a customary practice to celebrate this day with friends and family. This is why, we bring you Tulsi Vivah wishes in Hindi, greetings, Tulsi Vivaha HD images, messages and more to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on Ekadashi in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthika. Tulsi is revered as a goddess by many. According to folklore, she was an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, named Vrinda, and was married to the Asura king Jalandhar. But due to her piety and devotion to Lord Vishnu, she became invincible, which led to devas being unable to beat King Jalandhar. Lord Vishnu was asked to help the devas to preserve trinity. When Jalandhar left for his battle, Vrinda is said to have set on a Sankalp for the safe return of her husband. However, Lord Vishnu disguised himself as Jalandhar, causing her to leave her Sankalp, thereby helping the devas win this battle.

It is believed that Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to become Shaligram, a fossil stone and to be separated from his wife, which he did in his Rama avatar. Vrinda then drowned herself in the ocean, and the devas preserved her soul in the plant that we now know as Tulsi. It is believed that Lord Vishnu blessed Vrinda to be married to Lord Vishnu in her next birth, and the tradition of Tulsi Vivah stems from this belief. As we prepare to celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020, here are some Tulsi Vivah wishes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 messages in Hindi, Happy Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jis Aangan Mein Tulsi Maa Virajmaan Hai, Wah Ghar Swarg Samaan Hai, Sukh Aur Sampatti Ka Aagaman Hoga, Shri Vishnu Aur Maa Tulsi Ka Milan Hoga.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Ghar Ke Angan Me Tulsi! “Tulsi” Badi Mahan Hai, Jis Ghar Main Ye Tulsi Rehti, Wo Ghar Swarg Saman Hai! Tulsi Vivah Ki Subhkaamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganne Ke Mandap Sajaayenge Hum, Vishnu-Tulsi Ka Vivaah Rachayenge Hum, Aap Bhi Hona Khushiyon Mein Shaamil, Tulsi Ka Vivah Milkar Karayenge Hum.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tusli Sang Shaaligraam Byaahe, Saz Gai Unki Jodi. Tulsi Vivaah Sang Lagan Shuru Hue, Jaldi Le Ke Aao Piya Doli. Shubh Tulsi Vivah

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tulsi Vivah Ke Avsar Par Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers has undoubtedly made festival celebration even more joyous. Both Android and iOS have introduced super cool images for the Facebook-owned app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, women don their most colourful clothes, jewellery and Mehendi designs to capture their marital bliss. Observing the Ekadashi fast and performing the customary Tulsi Vivah Puja is also an intricate and crucial part of this celebration. There are various temples that traditionally celebrated Tulsi Vivah with grand festivities and events. However, the festival this year is sure to be mellow, considering the increased spread of COVID 19 in mind.

