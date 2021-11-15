Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu ritual that takes place on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The day is known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. This year it will be celebrated on November 15, Monday. We bring you a collection of Tulsi Vivah wishes in Hindi, Happy Tulsi Vivah greetings, Tulsi Vivah images, and more to celebrate the auspicious occasion with family and friends.

During the Tulsi Vivah, the tulsi plant and a Shaligram stone that represent Lord Vishnu are linked together with a cotton thread and a proper traditional Hindu wedding between the two is done. It is a very auspicious day that marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. People celebrate this day and send across messages to their loved ones to wish on this auspicious day. Many people also send Hindi messages to wish their family. We at LatestLY, have brought together messages that you can send as WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF images, Facebook messages and SMS to one and all and wish Happy Tulsi Vivah 2021. From Devutthana Ekadashi Mantra to Tulsi Vivah Fasting Rituals, Things to Do On Prabodhini Ekadashi for Good Luck.

Tulsi Vivah Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jis Aangan Mein Tulsi Maa Virajmaan Hai, Wah Ghar Swarg Samaan Hai, Sukh Aur Sampatti Ka Aagaman Hoga, Shri Vishnu Aur Maa Tulsi Ka Milan Hoga.

Tulsi Vivah Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Ghar Ke Angan Me Tulsi! “Tulsi” Badi Mahan Hai, Jis Ghar Main Ye Tulsi Rehti, Wo Ghar Swarg Saman Hai! Tulsi Vivah Ki Subhkaamnaye.

Tulsi Vivah HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganne Ke Mandap Sajaayenge Hum, Vishnu-Tulsi Ka Vivaah Rachayenge Hum, Aap Bhi Hona Khushiyon Mein Shaamil, Tulsi Ka Vivah Milkar Karayenge Hum.

Tulsi Vivah Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tusli Sang Shaaligraam Byaahe, Saz Gai Unki Jodi. Tulsi Vivaah Sang Lagan Shuru Hue, Jaldi Le Ke Aao Piya Doli. Shubh Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah Images and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tulsi Vivah Ke Avsar Par Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

At Prabhu Dham in Saunja India, this festival is celebrated for three days starting from Ekadashi to Trayodashi. It starts with chanting of Ramcharitramans or Ramayana by the villagers the second day is celebrated as Sobhayatra, which is of utmost importance, in which special prasad in Pongal and the third that is last day is celebrated as the Tilakotsav or Vivahotsav of Lord Vishnu and Devi Brinda. Villagers prepare 56 different types of prasad known as Chappan Bhog and distribute it among all. As you celebrate this wedding ritual of the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu, here are messages in Hindi that you can send and wish your family on this auspicious day. Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Design Patterns and Tutorial Videos To Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Wishing everyone a Happy Tulsi Vivah 2021!

