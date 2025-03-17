French Language Day is an important annual event that is observed annually on March 20. This day aims to celebrate the French language and its cultural influence worldwide. French Language Day was established by the United Nations in 2010. The day recognises the historical and linguistic significance of French as one of the six official languages of the UN. French is one of the most widely spoken and influential languages globally. It is spoken by over 320 million people across five continents.

The language has a rich literary heritage, with renowned authors like Victor Hugo, Voltaire, and Marcel Proust, and has played a crucial role in diplomacy, arts, and philosophy. In this article, let’s know more about French Language Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

French Language Day 2025 Date

French Language Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

French Language Day History

The French Language Day was established by the UN's Department of Public Information in 2010 to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization. The date, March 20, was chosen to observe French Language Day as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the International Organization of La Francophonie, a group whose members share a common tongue, as well as the humanist values promoted by the French language.

French Language Day Significance

The day highlights the importance of linguistic diversity and promotes multilingualism within international organisations. On this day, cultural events, poetry readings, and language workshops are organised worldwide in schools and other educational institutions to promote the French language. It holds a significant place in international diplomacy, being one of the official languages of the United Nations, the European Union, and various global organizations. Its influence extends beyond Europe to Africa, Canada, and parts of Asia, where it continues to shape education, governance, and the arts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).