Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed annually on Shukla Paksha or the eleventh lunar day of Margashirsha or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, it will fall on Monday, January 2. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated with great fervour and devotion in Vaishnava temples or Lord Vishnu temples. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaves and offer Prasad fruits and sweets. They visit Lord Vishnu temples and give Bhagavad Gita to Brahmins or any deserving person. As you observe Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 Date: Know Benefits, Tithi, Fasting Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi as it is believed that on this day, VaikunthaDwar or the gates of heaven, open so people keeping this fast will attain moksha and go straight to heaven. Therefore fasting on this day is equivalent to fasting on 23 Ekadashi. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi. Here are Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

According to Hindu mythology, Vaikuntha means the abode of Lord Vishnu, where there is no scarcity, only abundance. Hindus, especially Vaishnavas, observe a fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi to reach Lord Vishnu’s abode or heaven. It is believed that people who die on this day attain freedom from the cycle of life and death and reach heaven or Vaikuntha.

