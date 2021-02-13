Valentine Day's 2021 Video Songs: It's the season of love, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, the spirits are flying high. Love is in the air, and couples are looking forward to having a great Valentine's Day. While celebrating Valentine Day 2021, we at LatestLY bring you some of the top romantic songs that you would love to hear along with your loved ones. Do not forget to add these Bollywood songs to your Valentine's Day playlist and have a great day with your 'special someone'.

Valentine Day Special Song 1: Tum Mile – Title Song, Film: Tum Mile

The title song 'Tum Mile' is one of the best romantic songs one can ever hear. Its meaningful lyrics and melodious music will keep your feet tapping all day long. Sung by Pritam, this song will fill you with 'valentine' vibes like no other.

Valentine Day Romantic Song 2: Tere Liye Film: Prince

The passionate track 'Tere Liye' from the movie Prince will get your heart-throbbing once you hear it on your gadget. Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal's versatile voices, and the beautiful cinematography in this all-time hit song only makes it better.

Valentine Day Special Song 3: Zara Sa Film: Jannat

One can really not have only a single romantic song of Emraan Hashmi in their Valentine's Day's song playlist, can you? The song 'Zara Sa' from the movie 'Jannat' will make her fall in you all over again. Sung by KK, the mellowing lyrics in the song is a must-listen on Valentine's Day.

Valentine Day Romantic Song 4: Teri Meri Kahaani Film: Gabbar Is Back

The song 'Teri Meri Kahani', featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena, from the movie 'Gabbar Is Back' was one of the top hits in 2015. Sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, the track will leave you crooning all day along.

Valentine Day Special Song 5: Paaniyo Sa Film: Satyameva Jayate

The song 'Paaniyo Sa' from the movie' Satyameva Jayate' is a perfect example of how 'tough guys have feelings too'. Pictured beautifully on John Abraham and Aisha Sharma, the song sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar will leave you hearing it on loop on this Valentine's Day.

Valentine Day Romantic Song 6: Ghungroo Film: War

How can one miss out on Hrithik Roshan from Valentine's Day playlist? We know there are many songs featuring him for this occasion, but the song 'Ghungroo' stands out! Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, and add to it the groovy moves of Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor, the song is a must in your playlist this Valentine's Day.

Valentine Day Special Song 7: Aakhein Khuli Ho Ya Band Film: Mohabbatien

We have saved the best for the last! The song 'Aankhein Khuli' from the movie 'Mohababtein' is any lover's paradise. The song sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Shah Rukh Khan and others is everyone's delight. Tune into this hearty song, and we are sure you will head over heels this evergreen song all over again.

We wish you all a very Happy Valentine's Day. Do tune into these romantic songs and make your day even more special with your loved ones. You can share this great list of Valentine's Day songs with your friends too!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).