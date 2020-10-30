Valmiki Jayanti is the annual Indian festival that commemorates the birth of the ancient Indian poet and philosopher, Valmiki. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Valmiki religious group, this celebration is also known as Pragat Diwas and falls on October 31 this year. People enjoy celebrating Valmiki Jayanti 2020 by sharing Pargat Diwas 2020 wishes in Hindi, Happy Valmiki Jayanti messages, Pargat Diwas Shubkamnaye, Pargat Diwas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online. We have got them all here for you.

Valmiki is known as the Adi-Kavi or the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to folklore, Maharishi Valmiki is known to be the author of the Indian epic poem Ramayana. People believe that Lord Rama met Valmiki during his exile at the forest and interacted with him. It is believed that Valmiki gave shelter to Goddess Sita in his hermitage after their return to Ayodhya. Luv and Khush, the twin sons of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are said to be born here. And Maharishi Valmiki taught them the story of Ramayana.

In his early life, Maharishi Valmiki was actually a dacoit named Ratnakar and is believed to have lived a life of sins. However, sage Narad Muni transformed him into a devotee of Lord Ram and gave Valmiki the opportunity to lead a reformed life. Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm by many in North India. Sharing Pradat Diwas 2020 wishes in Hindi, Happy Valmiki Jayanti messages, Pargat Diwas Shubkamnaye, Pargat Diwas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common practice on this day.

Valmiki Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Lord Valmiki’s Life Teaches Us That We Are Not Born Good or Evil, It’s Our Deeds That Determine Our Greatness.Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Valmiki Jayanti Hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ashirvad Mile Maharishi Valmiki Se…. Vidhya Mile Maa Saraswati Se…. Dhan Mile Maa Laxmi Se Aur Shakti Mile Maa Durga Se…. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Mangalmay Ho!

Valmiki Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ramayan Ke Rachaita Ko Pranam, Sanskrit Ke Adi-Kavi Ko Pranam, Valmiki Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Valmiki Jayanti Hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Maharishi Valmiki Ne Likhi Katha Sita Aur Ram Ki…. Humko Batayi Baatein Unhone Mahapuran Ramayan Ki….. Naman Hai Unko Aur Unki Rachna Ko…. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Happy Valmiki Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Pargat Diwas, Let Us Seek Blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to Find the Purpose of Our Existence and Do Good Deeds for a Beautiful Tomorrow. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your festive spirit. Traditionally, processions of Valmiki’s pictures are paraded through the streets in what is known as Shobha Yatra. People also enjoy singing devotional songs and offering their thank you to Maharishi Valmiki for capturing Lord Rama’s story as the Ramayana that we know and love. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Pargat Diwas 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).