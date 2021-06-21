Vat Purnima is one of the most important festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is mainly celebrated by the married women who live in the states of Maharashtra, Gujrat, and some parts of South India. The married women observe a strict fast on an auspicious day for the better well-being of their husbands and family members. They worship the banyan tree which is considered to be holy on the auspicious day of Vat Purnima. Apart from fasting, they also follow several other rituals religiously to observe the festival of Vat Purnima. Now, you have reached the right place, if you are looking for more information about the auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima 2021 – its tithi (date), shubhmuhurat (timing), significance, and more.

What is the date of Vat Purnima 2021?

As per the holy Hindu Samwat calendar, the festive occasion of Vat Purnima will take place on the Purnima Tithi in the month of Jyestha. As per the Gregorian calendar, the holy event of Vat Purnima takes place in the period between May and June. However, this year Vat Purnima will be observed on June 24, Thursday.

What is the shubhmuhurat (auspicious timing) of Vat Savitri?

Vat Purnima Vrat on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Vat Purnima Tithi Begins – 03.32 AM on June 24, 2021

Vat Purnima Tithi Ends – 12.09 AM on June 25, 2021

What are the rituals of Vat Purnima?

Married women observe several rituals on the day of Vat Purnima. They wake up early in the morning and take bathe before sunrise. They use Til and Amla pastes while taking bathe. To observe a strict fast on the occasion of Vat Purnima, they wear new clothes, jewelleries, and sindoor.

They offer prayers to the banyan (Vat) tree, which is believed to be extremely auspicious. It stands for Trimurti - Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. While offering prayers, they offer fresh fruits, flowers, rice, and other holy items to the sacred banyan trees. Several donate money, clothes, and other items to the poor people.

For most of the devotees, the Vat Purnima Vrat lasts for one day. However, some people have fruits while others do not consume anything on the day of Vat Purnima.

Vat Purnima is almost a similar kind of festival to Vat Savitri. The married Hindu women in northern states like UP, Bihar, and others follow the same rituals during Vat Savitri. This year, it took place on June 10.

What is the significance of Vat Purnima?

In Bhavishyottara Purana, Skanda Purana, and Mahabharata, the significance of Vat Purnima is explained properly. It is believed that the day celebrated the loyalty of Savitri towards her husband. People who observe the festival of Vat Purnima religiously are blessed with better health and prosperity. Married women get blessed with the longevity of their husbands.

To enlighten your loved ones about the auspicious festival, do share this piece of information. As June 24 approaches, here we wish you all a very Happy Vat Purnima 2021.

