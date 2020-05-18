Vat Savitri Puja 2020 Simple Mehndi Designs: From Arabic to Indian, Latest Henna Pattern Images and Tutorials For Vat Purnima Festival (Watch Videos)

Vat Savitri Pooja 2020 Simple Mehndi Designs: From Arabic to Indian Mehendi, Here Are Latest Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vat Savitri Pooja will be celebrated on May 22 this year. This auspicious Hindi festival is observed by married women who fast for their husband is kept by married women for long life. According to the Hindu calendar, this fast is observed on the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha month. Married women worship the Vat (Banyan) tree. According to Hindu belief, the Banyan tree holds immense importance. In Sanatan culture, it is believed that Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh reside on the banyan tree.

Married women get ready on this day from head to toe following the solah shringar rituals which is a 16-step beauty regime. One of the most important steps includes applying mehndi on the hands and feet. Women look like Dulhan (brides) on this day and the whole look is incomplete without mehndi. So here we have your back with some latest mehndi designs. Right from Arabic mehndi design pics and tutorials to the Indian style, here's everything you want.

On this day, married women offer water to the Vat tree and holy rolls are wrapped around the tree. In the wake of the coronavirus infection, this year people will have to celebrate the day at home. But women can use the sixteen adornment steps to get ready at home. So if you are looking beautiful mehndi/henna designs, you have come to the right place!

For The Minimalist

Beautiful Floral Motifs

Full-Hand Mehendi

Intricate Design

Easy Front And Back Hand Design

Arabic Mehndi Design

Easy Back-Hand Mehndi Design

On this day, women are usually seen with full-hand Mehendi design but if you do not have enough time, you can also go for Arabic mehndi. The pooja rituals of Vat Savitri are simple. One has to get up in the Brahma Muhurta which is early in the morning before the break of dawn and clean the house. After bathing and wearing clean clothes women must opt for sixteen makeup adornments also known as Solah Shringar, as it is considered very auspicious. Women take all the worship materials in a basket made of brass or bamboo and go to the nearest banyan tree to worship it.