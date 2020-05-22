Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Messages for Wife: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wishes to Send Your Loved One

Vat Savitri Vrat Romantic Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hindu women from North India will be observing the stringent Vat Savitri Vrat on May 22. The annual celebration of Vat Savitri Puja is an important and auspicious occasion where married women pray for the long life of their husbands and dress up in colourful traditional attire and conduct the Vat Savitri Puja. People also enjoy sending Happy Vat Savitri wishes and messages, Vat Savitri Vrat greetings, Vat Savitri Puja pictures, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Images to each other. So we bring to you Vat Savitri messages to send your wives on this auspicious day. Happy Vat Savitri 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Vat Purnima Photos, GIFs And Messages on Send on The Auspicious Occasion.

Vat Savitri Puja is celebrated by married women in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab as well as Gujarat, Maharashtra, some parts of Goa and some south Indian states. While the date of celebration of Vat Savitri Puja differs in North India and other parts of the country, the celebration remains the same. Vat Savitri Puja is celebrated in North India on Jyestha Amavasya. This falls on May 22 this year and the celebration mainly revolves around the observance of a stringent fast as well as offering prayers around the banyan tree.

This festival is only celebrated by married women and they often dress up by applying henna and also don beautiful jewellery to celebrate their marital bliss. These women often make it a point to celebrate together and even send out Happy Vat Savitri Wishes and messages to each other. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Katha: Know Story of Savitri and Satyavan, Significance of Savitri Brata Observed by Married Hindu Women.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Romantic Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everyday That I Get to Be Your Wife, I Thank the Universe for Bringing Me to You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020

Vat Savitri Vrat Love Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: I Never Wanted the Stars, Never Shot for the Moon, I Like Them Right Where They Are All I Wanted Was You! Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat Romantic Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It is a Day of Fast by My Dear Wife; It’s Because You Care for My Life, The Love and Affection That You Show, I Simply Have Nothing to Say but I Take a Bow! Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020

Vat Savitri Vrat Romantic Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: God Will Bless You for a Happy and Long Life in Our Companion. The Sindoor Decorates the Forehead of a Woman. I Love You Dear and Will Always Protect You in My Arms. Happy Vat Savitri 2020

Vat Savitri Vrat Romantic Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vat Savitri to the Women Who Literally Gave Me Everything.

Vat Savitri Vrat WhatsApp Stickers

Sharing Vat Savitri Vrat greetings, Vat Savitri Puja pictures, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Images is bound to be a definite trend this year, considering the continued lockdown. You can download Vat Savitri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

We hope that these wishes and messages come in handy and make your Vat Savitri Puja more special. It is important to note that the inspiration for this fast drives from the mythological story of Savitri & Satyavana. Fasting women often retell their story and highlight how Lokmata Savitri protected her husband from Lord Yamraj. This is the reason that married women also observe this fast in a similar fashion to help lengthen the lives of their significant partners.