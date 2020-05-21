Happy Vat Savitri 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Vat Purnima Photos, GIFs And Messages on Send on The Auspicious Occasion

Happy Vat Savitri 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vat Savitri 2020 Wishes and Greetings: The festive occasion of Vat Savitri is considered to be one of the most endearing festivals for the married women in the Hindu community. The festival Vat Savitri is widely regarded as Vat Purnima. Vat Savitri 2020 is celebrated on May 22, which will fall on Friday this time. On Vat Savitri festival, women seek long lives of their husbands. People celebrate the festival amidst grand celebrations and high spirits. They exchange a lot of popular Vat Savitri messages with their dear ones on this special day. If you are searching for the top-trending collection of Vat Savitri 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the perfect destination. We also bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send on the occasion. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Katha: Know Story of Savitri and Satyavan, Significance of Savitri Brata Observed by Married Hindu Women.

If you want to shower love on your special ones, then you can send across these newest Vat Savitri 2020 wishes and greetings via text messages, pictures messages and SMSes as well. They are still very popular channels of communication. If you have plans to be more creative, all you have to do is to save these amazing Vat Purnima 2020 wishes and convert them into beautiful GIFs and romantic videos as well. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Date and Time: Savitri Brata Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Puja Vidhi and Vrat Katha in Hindi to Celebrate Hindu Festival for Married Women.

Vat Savitri WhatsApp Message: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Savitri Vrat Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai. Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Savitra Brata Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Facebook Greetings: May This Auspicious Day of Vat Savitri Puja Make the Bond of Our Marriage Stronger Than Ever! Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020.

Vat Savitri is mainly celebrated in the western Indian states of Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Some sections of people in Uttar Pradesh celebrate it too. There are a lot of rituals, festivities, and activities that are organised to mark the celebrations on this day. Women observe fasting on this day while seeking a long life of their husbands. They get all prepped, in their ethnic and traditional avatar to celebrate this romantic festival.

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people also send festive greetings through it.