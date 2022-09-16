Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of celebration for Lord Vishwakarma, who is known as the divine engineer of the world. It falls on the Kanya Sankranti of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on September 17, Saturday. Vishwakarma Puja on Vishwakarma Jayanti is primarily observed in factories, industries and shops. It is majorly observed in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Tripura. Apart from India, it is also celebrated in Nepal. The day is not only observed by engineers and the architectural community but also by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others. People who celebrate this day send messages to one and all to wish them on this day. For all the people geared up for Vishwakarma Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 wishes and messages that you can download and send to one and all as HD images, wallpapers and SMS. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Date: When Is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know History, Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma

Lord Vishwakarma is a Hindu God and is believed to be the original creator of the world. He constructed the holy city of Dwarka, which was ruled by Lord Krishna, the palace of Pandavas, and also created many powerful weapons for the gods. As mentioned in the Rig Veda, he is also called the divine carpenter, credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. Celebrating the birth anniversary of the creator and engineer of the world, here are wishes and messages that you can send to all your loved ones to wish them a Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes Read: Here's Paying a Humble Tribute to The God of All the Skills. A Very Happy Vishwakarma Puja, Everybody.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes Read: Happy Vishwakarma Puja. The Festival Teaches Us To Respect All the Artisans, Carpenters, Sculptors, Architects, Mechanics and Technicians, Without Whom Life Wouldn't Be As Easy As It Is.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes Read: Wishing You a Very Happy Vishwakarma Pooja. I Wish The Deity of Craftsman and Architects Endow His Virtue and Goodwill Upon You.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Messages

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes Read: Here's Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Best Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2022.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Messages & Greetings

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes Read: Here's Sending Greetings on The Festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti. May The Lord Shower You With His Choicest Blessings, and May You Flourish in All Your Endeavours.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma and pray for a better future, safe working conditions and success in their respective fields. Along with it, they also pray for the smooth functioning of all the machines. They worship their machines and tools on this day and hence avoid using them on this day. Praying for a bright future and success in every field, we wish everyone a Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022!

