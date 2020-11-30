It is finally the wedding season. After Dev Uthani Ekadashi when Chaturmas ends and we perform Tulsi marriage, weddings and marriage start taking place with all the Shubh Vivah Muhurats are only found post-Dev Uthani Ekadashi, check out wedding dates for 2020-21. Taking the holy fire (agni) as a witness, Shaligram and Tulsi are wedded and after that, all the wedding-related rituals including Kanyadaan ceremony are performed. Well, now that Tulsi vivah is celebrated, it is time for us to attend weddings and while coronavirus may have put a hold on get-togethers during weddings, things have gone virtual. Right from people looking up for virtual wedding invitation card format with messages, free photos and text format to invite guests for marriage ceremonies in 2020-2021, to tips about how to attend virtual weddings, right from zoom backgrounds to dressing up while attending a marriage ceremony online.

But if you're looking for wedding digital cards, greetings with quotes for newlyweds, 'Congratulations' & Best Wishes messages, HD images, pics & couple quotes for your loved ones getting married, we have your back! We have a list of wedding digital cards, greetings with quotes for newlyweds, that you can send across to your pals getting married if you are unable to either attend their wedding or sending for them some real greeting cards. Also, if you are sending across some gift virtually to your loved ones on their big day, you can send these digital Greetings along with that.

Send these digital cards, greetings with quotes and 'Congratulations' & Best Wishes messages, HD images, pics & couple quotes to your loved ones getting married. However, if you are too close to the people getting married, you can also personalise your wedding message or digital card for them.

