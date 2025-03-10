Narasimha Dwadashi is an annual Hindu occasion that is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, the fierce incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Narasimha Dwadashi falls on the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month, which typically falls between February and March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 falls on Monday, March 10. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that devotees who observe the Narasimha Dwadashi Vrat are blessed with courage, and relief from sins. In this article, let’s know more about Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 date, Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Narasimha Dwadashi Wishes, Greetings and Quotes: Share Lord Narasimha Images, Telegram Photos, Signal Messages & WhatsApp Stickers on Govinda Dwadashi.

Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 Date

Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 falls on Monday, March 10.

Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 Timings

Narasimha Dwadashi Rituals

On the day of Narasimha Dwadashi, devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. Devotees light a ghee diya and worship Lord Narasimha and offer special prayers. They offer fruits and flowers, incense sticks red-coloured sweets, and red sandalwood paste are offered to the deity. On Narasimha Dwadashi, many devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset, and break it only after completing the evening prayers and worshipping Lord Narasimha. The puja is performed just after sunset, while natural light is still present, as it is considered highly auspicious.

Narasimha Dwadashi Significance

The day of Narasimha Dwadashi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha. This day is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, who appeared to protect his devotee Prahlada and destroy the demon Hiranyakashipu. The fast is believed to remove negativity, fears, and suffering, just as Lord Narasimha eradicated evil.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Narasimha with great devotion and seek the blessings for removal of obstacles and grant victory over evil. Donating food, clothes, and money to the needy on the day of Narasimha Dwadashi is considered highly auspicious.

