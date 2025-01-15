Sakat Chauth is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. The day, also known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi or Tilkut Chauth and Sankatahara Chaturthi, is celebrated primarily in the northern and central parts of India. Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sakat and the worship of Lord Ganesha. Women observe fast for wellbeing of their sons. Sakat Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, which usually corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. The Moonrise time on Sakat Chauth Day will be at 10:07 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 06:36 AM on January 17 and end at 08:00 AM on January 18. In this article, let’s know more about Sakat Chauth 2025 date, timings, rituals and significance of the auspicious day.

The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi fasting on each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. However, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during month of Magh is also observed as Sakat Chauth and it is observed mainly in North Indian states. The legend of Sakat Chauth describes compassionate nature of Goddess Sakat. Sakat Chauth 2025 Date and Moonrise Time: Know Tilkut Chauth Puja Vidhi, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Sankatahara Chaturthi Festival.

Sakat Chauth 2025 Date

Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Sakat Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timing and Chaturthi Tithi

The Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day will be at 10:07 PM.

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 06:36 AM on January 17 and end at 08:00 AM on January 18.

Sakat Chauth Fasting Rituals

Women, especially mothers, observe a strict fast for the well-being and longevity of their children. The fast can be Nirjala or devotees can eat palahar.

Sesame seeds are significant on this day. Special dishes like Tilkut are prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha.

After sighting the moon on Sakat Chauth day, devotees break their fast. They offer Arghya to the moon and complete their prayers.

A popular story associated with Sakat Chauth narrates how a mother’s devotion to Lord Ganesha saved her child from harm. This reinforces the festival’s theme of maternal love and faith.

Sakat Chauth Significance

Sakat Chauth is an important event for women, especially mothers, who observe a day-long fast for the good health, longevity, and prosperity of their children. Sakat Chauth is also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the giver of wisdom and prosperity. Special rituals and prayers are offered on this day to the deities to seek blessings and protection for their kids. There is Sakat village in Rajasthan and it has temple dedicated to Goddess Sankat. The deity is famous as Sankat Chauth Mata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).