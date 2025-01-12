Sakat Chauth 2025 Date and Moonrise Time: Sakat Chauth, also known as Tilkut Chauth and Sankatahara Chaturthi, an important Hindu festival, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed primarily by women for the well-being, long life, and prosperity of their children. The day holds great significance, as it is believed that fasting on Sakat Chauth brings happiness and success to the lives of children, protecting them from misfortune and ensuring their bright future. Also known by other names like Tilkuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth, the festival falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Magh month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Sakat Chauth 2025 date falls on Friday, January 17. Let us learn more about the moonrise time on Sakat Chauth Day, significance, traditions, puja vidhi and celebrations related to the Sankatahara Chaturthi festival. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: From Republic Day to Makar Sankranti to Chinese New Year, Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Sakat Chauth 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

For the year 2025, Sakat Chauth will be observed on January 17, with the fasting period beginning at 4:06 AM and ending on January 18 at 5:30 AM. This year, the festival falls on a Friday, which is considered especially auspicious for worship and fasting.

Moonrise Time on Sakat Chauth Day

Sakat Chauth on Friday, January 17, 2025

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day - 09:12 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:06 AM on January 17, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:30 AM on January 18, 2025

Significance of Sakat Chauth

The Sakat Chauth fast is primarily observed to ensure the long life and good health of children and to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for their well-being and prosperity. It is believed that those who observe this fast with full devotion experience harmony and happiness in their children's lives, and any obstacles or challenges they face are removed. The festival is also associated with the worship of Mata Sakat and Chandra Dev (Moon God), both of whom are believed to bring good fortune.

The fast is done with full reverence, and it is thought that women who follow the rituals with sincere devotion are granted happiness, abundance, and the protection of their children. Special offerings made during the puja include tilkut prasad (a sweet made of sesame seeds and jaggery), fruits, and flowers, all of which are presented to Lord Ganesha during the prayers.

How Sakat Chauth Is Celebrated

The rituals of Sakat Chauth are both spiritual and personal. On this day, women keep a Nirjala fast, meaning they abstain from food and water, dedicating the day entirely to worship and devotion. The fast is broken only after offering Arghya (water) to the moon in the evening, following the completion of the puja. This marks the culmination of the fast, bringing blessings and prosperity.

Sakat Chauth Puja Vidhi

Preparation of the Worship Area: Begin by setting up a clean space and placing the idol or image of Lord Ganesha on a wooden stand.

Ganesh Puja: Apply a tilak (mark) on the forehead of the idol of Lord Ganesha to honour him. Offer flowers, especially marigolds, and other sacred offerings, such as fruits and sweets, to the deity.

Offering Tilkut: Tilkut, a special sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery, holds significant importance on this day. It is offered as part of the prasad (blessed food) to Lord Ganesha.

Lighting the Lamp: A ghee lamp should be lit as part of the puja, symbolizing the removal of darkness and the arrival of light (knowledge and prosperity).

Recite Ganesh Chalisa: Chanting the Ganesh Chalisa and other prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesha invokes his blessings for the well-being of the children and the family.

Arti and Conclusion: End the puja with the Aarti of Lord Ganesha, followed by wishes for happiness, success, and prosperity. It is important to pray for the protection and bright future of the children during the concluding part of the rituals.

Traditional Offerings and Celebrations

The offerings during Sakat Chauth primarily include sesame seeds, jaggery, sugarcane, and fruits, which are placed on the altar as part of the puja. Sesame seeds and jaggery are considered sacred and are said to purify the atmosphere and bring prosperity. After the puja, the prasad is shared with family members and friends as a symbol of goodwill and affection.

Besides fasting and worship, Sakat Chauth is also a time for social gatherings, especially in rural areas. Women often come together to observe the fast, perform the rituals, and share the offerings with each other, strengthening their bonds of friendship and community. Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha Video: Celebrate Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi by Worshipping Lord Ganesha With Utmost Devotion (Watch).

Sakat Chauth is a festival of faith, hope, and devotion, where the primary focus is on the welfare of children and the family. Through prayers, fasting, and rituals, devotees seek blessings for the health, happiness, and prosperity of their loved ones. By honouring Lord Ganesha and observing the traditional practices, the festival brings positivity and harmony into the lives of those who participate. Whether celebrated as Tilkuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, or Maghi Chauth, Sakat Chauth remains a cherished occasion for families to unite in prayer and gratitude, ensuring a blessed and prosperous future for their children.

