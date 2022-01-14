Pongal is a Hindu festival that is celebrated by people in South India with great fervour and enthusiasm. This four-day festival that begins with the observance of Bhogi has one important day of festivity, which is known as Thai Pongal or commonly just Pongal. Pongal 2022 falls on the day of Makar Sankranti 2022, as it is the celebration of Sankranti in South India. However, there is a lot of confusion on the Ponal 2022 Date. Makar Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. Therefore Pongal 2022 is also to be celebrated on January 14. But there are various rumours that Pongal 2022 will be on January 15. Here's what we know. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home For The Harvest Festival (WatchVideos).

Pongal 2022 Date

Pongal is a celebration that offers prayers to the Sun God and thanks to him for a bountiful harvest. The celebration occurs one day after Bhogi. On the occasion of Pongal, the Sun enters the Capricorn, which is also known as the Sankranti moment. The Thai Pongal Sankranti moment occurs on January 14 at 2.43 pm, according to Drik Panchang. Therefore Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. Pongal 2022 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal, Know Everything About This Four-Day Festival of Tamil Nadu.

Is the Date of Sankranti Always Constant?

While the celebration of Makar Sankranti and Pongal are mostly constant, there have been instances when these dates differ. This is mainly because of a leap year coming in between, which causes the celebration to be pushed to January 15. In fact, in 2023 or next year, the celebration of Pongal and Makar Sankranti will be on January 15, 2023.

Pongal Celebrations

Thai Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. On this day, people prepare various delicious delicacies like Sakkarai Pongal, venn pongal, medu vada, etc. However, the festivities of Thai Pongal mainly begin by boiling over milk in a pot. This process of boiling over is known as Pongal in Tamil, and people often say the phrase, "Pongalo Pongal" to signify this moment. People pray that just like the pot boils over, their life is also overflowing with love and happiness from this auspicious day. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Pongal 2022!

